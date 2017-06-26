Ageva goal recognised

papua New Guinea Under-20women’s striker Nicollette Ageva was happy tyo learn her goal against North Korea at last year’s Fifa U20 World Cup was ranked the sixth best goal of the tournamnet.

Over 100 goals were scored during the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup last year and a number of those were spectacular efforts in Oceania.

She said scoring the only goal for the country was the proudest moment of her life as a footballer.

“I have to rank my proudest moments in football, the goal being voted the sixth best goal is my proudest moment,” she said.

Ageva said she was not pleased with the comments that were received through social media by PNG when they were asked to vote on the top 10 goals scored at the World Cup.

“I saw the comments on Facebook and I am not happy. We should be proud. While it is me who scored the goal, it is for the country,” she said.

Young stars such as Mallory Pugh, Lea Schuller and Isabella Coombes all found the net with some special strikes and the number of goals nominated were reduced down to a final 10 from which FIFA.com users could select the most outstanding.

But after thousands of votes were cast, a clear winner emerged, with Spain’s Maria Caldentey taking the crown thanks to her clinically-taken effort against Canada.

However, Ageva was upset that her prized shoes were stolen last Friday.

Final ranking:

1. Maria Caldentey (Spain)

2. Mallory Pugh (USA)

3. Dina Orschmann (Germany)

4. Isabella Coombes (New Zealand)

5. Delphine Cascarino (France)

6. Nicollete Ageva (PNG)

7. Natalie Jacobs (USA)

8. Mami Ueno (Japan)

9. Lea Schuller (Germany)

10. Kim Phyong Hwa (North Korea)

Like this: Like Loading...