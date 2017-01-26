Aging workers, infrastructure a challenge, says Birisi

AGING infrastructure and workers are the biggest challenges facing the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, says newly-appointed chief executive officer Dr Joseph Birisi.

“Healthcare is the right of every individual but because of the lack of quality infrastructure plus the aging workforce, the rural health sector had been facing hardship. The PHA is striving to ensure that quality and timely healthcare reach the all corners of the province,” Birisi said.

Birisi said 53 health facilities, especially aid posts and health centres in the rural areas had been closed.

“This is about 30 per cent of the facilities closed due to land ownership issues, tribal fights and staffing problems,” he said.

He said rural health care was important and the biggest challenges facing the PHA at the moment.

Birisi said the Mendi Provincial Hospital was full of sick people from the districts.

To reduce the number, they will have to be treated in their own districts.

He said clinical expertise available only at the provincial hospital would be shared with district hospitals and health centres.

