Agnes has a heart to serve

BEING a true Christian does mean one is present in church every Sunday for service but to practice the teachings of the Bible.

This is what charity worker Agnes Haro Harihi was told when she was growing up in Leseoalai village in the Malalaua district of Gulf province. Her Catholic upbringing hatched in her the love and patience to help others.

For 12 years she dedicated her time, resources and heart to serving her people in the remote villages of Malalaua.

She brings with her a team of dedicated and committed women who share a similar faith as her and youths who also help them.

These youths are drop outs who have nothing to do so assisting the mothers keeps them busy.

They travel long distances, climb mountains and ride high waves to bring small gifts and the Gospel to share with the villagers.

Each year she makes four to five visits to mostly remote villages in the district not accessible by roads. She has connections with mothers on the ground who assist her along the way.

During their pastoral work her team came across people who desperately need basic government services such as health (access to medical assistance), infrastructure development like roads and bridges.

Agnes and her team believe this pastoral work they are doing is a call from God to make a difference in the community and be agents of change.

They bring clothes, kitchen utensils, food, stationeries and photo copies of prayer booklets to give to communities they visit.

The villages are isolated from the outside world and prayer is the only thing that keeps all together. Upon arrival they pray together with the villagers and later have meetings to find out what problems and concerns the people have and have discussions on how to address it.

They pray with the people and provide them material things but in the long run, government service is what the people need the most.

During their recent visit they came across an isolated aid post in an area called Nukeva. The locals told them the aid post was built by their former MP but today the aid post stands deserted with no medical supplies and no nurse or aid post orderly to be found.

The people have to travel for days to the nearest health centre for help and most times pregnant women with complications do not make the long journey, they die along the way.

Deserted health centres were not the only thing they came across; there were also schools with empty classrooms and play grounds. They believe the teachers left because life was difficult for them or because of landowner issues.

Some school children of Lakekamu, another remote community in Malalawa, use the ground as books and they write on the dirt using sticks as pens and pencils.

Agnes and her team wish for government and relevant authorities to help these children so they can have access to education resources just like other children in the country.

It is their constitutional right to access all these services but so far the only right the people have been exercising is voting in every election for leaders who care less about their needs.

An improvement Agnes and her team experience is the clear coverage of the Digicel mobile network. It aids them in networking among people in the remote areas to make arrangements before they travel.

