Agreement to help expose Hela’s horticulture potential

OIL and gas will be here today and gone tomorrow, but agriculture will stay, says Hela deputy administrator–corporate services Hetra Hekele.

After the signing of an agreement with Fresh Produce Development Agency yesterday to promote horticulture in the province, he said it would promote agriculture in the province, something the late Governor Anderson Agiru had always campaigned for it in the resource-rich province.

He signed the agreement with Fresh Produce Development Agency general manager Mark Worinu.

Hekele said agriculture had been promoted by Agiru and it was only fitting that it be continued.

“The oil and gas we have will be here today and gone tomorrow,” Hekele said.

“But agriculture is here to stay and it will sustain our lives, and generate income for our people for a long time. Our people are subsistence farmers.”

Like this: Like Loading...