Agreement looks to boost training of nurses

THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) and the Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education (TISI CON) in Fiji signed a partnership agreement that will benefit students who want to pursue a career in nursing.

The programme will enable its graduates to use their skills to carry out activities to maintain personal care and activities according to individualised plans of living for people in an aged care setting, including homes. APTC’s executive director for training delivery, Marian Wilkinson said APTC was delighted to collaborate with TISI CON in delivering

the Certificate III in Individual Support.

“This partnership is an excellent opportunity for TISI CON and APTC to professionally work together in providing high quality training for personnel caring for elderly clients in their home, community settings or aged care institutions,” she added.

APTC is an innovative development project funded by the Australian Government, delivering Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers across the Pacific region.

Under the partnership, APTC has agreed to provide an Australian qualified trainer to deliver the programme, as well as support the mentoring of TISI CON trainers in vocational education and teaching strategies.

TISI CON chairman, Amraiya Naidu said it was delighted that

a partnership had developed with APTC to train students with skills

to provide individual support to

people in aged care facilities or at home.

“With an increase in the life span of people, the demand for aged care support is growing,” he said.

“Our joint venture in this area of specialised training is not only essential but also very meaningful as those acquiring the qualification will through their contribution enhance the dignity and as well provide comfort to those in need.

“The Sangam College of Nursing is very grateful that APTC deemed it appropriate to forge a partnership with us to jointly deliver the programme.”

The programme will be delivered over two semesters, with each semester lasting for a period of 22 weeks.

