Agriculture division keen to help coffee growers

Morobe coffee has inconsistencies in harvesting, processing, storage and supply to the market, acting provincial agriculture adviser Ken Elonaga says.

He said this resulted in mixed beans of poor quality and farmers earning less income.

Elonaga said there were inconsistent extension services, no sustainability of coffee quality and processing, and no attractive specialty markets and consumers.

He said his division was now helping farmers to identify issues affecting them and map the way forward

Elonaga said it required identifying farmers’ needs through training, mobilising, central processing unit, signing of project agreements, marketing and attending coffee expo and cupping competitions.

He said this after the training of nine extension officers in geographical information systems and global positioning systems (GIS-GPS).

The training was facilitated by University of Technology surveying and lands studies department.

Head of department Prof Dilip Pal presented the certificates to the nine extension officers with his deputy, Jerry Mille.

