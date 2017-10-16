Agriculture investment high on agenda

AGRICULUTRE is to be a notable investment prospect next year by the Melanesian Trustees Services Limited, chief executive Kennedy Wemin says.

Wemin said that the trustee company would be doing “the single biggest agricultural investment” it had done in the history of the fund.

“Agriculture is big on the government agenda and on the corporates agenda as well,” Wemin said.

“We are undertaking the single biggest agricultural investment that we have ever done in the history of this fund.”

Wemin said technology was another sector the company would venture into.

“We have also identified some non-performing properties that are sitting on other funds and company books,” he said.

“And we are making a play for those opportunities obviously for the ones that work for us and meet the hurdle rates with a view to maybe put together a property trust in future.

“We are also looking at the technology sector with a new company that we have set up.”

