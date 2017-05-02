Agriculture to be key focus of next govt, says O’Neill

AGRICULTURE will be a core focus of the next Government to be led by the People’s National Congress, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, pictured.

“Agriculture is going to be the biggest provider – not only for us to sustain ourselves but also to provide employment opportunities and business opportunities for our people,” O’Neill said in Port Moresby yesterday.

“Each one of us has a piece of land in our country.

“We must make that land work for our families and our communities.

“The only way we can do that is to have access to funding and support from the Government.

“We will establish an agriculture fund between 2018 and 2022 that will ensure the growth of agriculture in all districts.

“These funds will be available and some of our international partners, including the European Exim Bank, are already talking to our officials about putting funds in the agriculture sector that can be lent to individuals and communities so that we can revive this industry.

“Let us not be strangers to the land.

“Our ancestors have been feeding themselves for thousands of years.

“We must return to the land.

“We must cultivate these opportunities that are out there before us.”

Like this: Like Loading...