Agriculture needs better deal

PUBLIC sector investment in the agriculture has been half-hearted at best, and the sector’s potential to improve livelihoods remains largely unrealised.

The situation has been such that one senior agriculture expert said at a meeting in Alotau last year that as far as investment and development in agriculture was concerned, we have been content with mediocrity.

The expert argued at that meeting of commodity board representatives and civil servants that the sector had not moved forward at all.

The rural masses, consumers in urban centres and businesses associated with the trading of agriculture produce, would have wanted a more vibrant sector. But that has not been the case.

And that will most like remain so unless political will ends the cycle of apathy and make meaningful investment in it.

The expert had been assigned the task of driving reform in the sector – to get the public sector machinery and the various commodity boards – to change the way things have been done over the years.

In the first few days in the new role, he apparently stumbled upon an unyielding bureaucracy that resisted change either because it did not know any better or had been constrained by chronic resource shortfalls.

Reforming the agriculture sector and all government systems involved with it is not for the faint-hearted.

Because of the apathy and the chronic shortfalls in resources, pushing reform is going to be like stepping on the toes of people who did not want change, people who wanted to maintain the status quo so that the sector remained where it is.

Political leaders have talked about agriculture being the economic backbone. Yet what the sector has been receiving in terms of resourcing is less than two per cent of the national budget, the expert said.

Yet the sector has contributed on average, in the last few years, 45 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product in PNG. Translated into kina, that represents about K3 to K4 billion.

In return, the sector gets less than K200 million in government support. Every year the sector expects increased budgetary allocations and the creation of enabling policies and legislations to drive growth.

In this election period, candidates and political parties are going out to sell their policies on agriculture. Political rhetoric at election time may sound convincing to the rural masses who have nothing but their plots of land to provide their every need.

They must therefore take candidates and political parties to task during the campaigns to separate the political rhetoric from the practical.

Which political party is brave enough to translate its policy into reality? Which political party is willing to kick the lethargic public service into action but not before creating an enabling environment through resource provision and sound policies?

There are pockets of the country locked away by geographical isolation that badly need government and or private sector intervention to bring out their abundance.

Potential or organic coffee and fruit and vegetables remains untapped along the “spine” of the country – from Agaun to Koiari and Inland Rigo, Managalas Plateau, Goilala, Garaina, Menyamya, Marawaka and over to Simbai, Teptep and Kabwum. Cocoa has been trialled and found to be successful at Karamui.

These are all areas currently accessible only by air. And it has been said that high freight costs have remained the biggest challenge to bringing goods in an out.

But there has got to be away around that. Apart from farming their land, there is very little else people in these remote areas can do to improve their lot.

Quality education for children, better health and longer lives can be possible through greater commitment by government to assist these communities in small businesses based on tilling the land.

There are large coffee plantations left largely idle such as Gumanch in Western Highlands and the Waghi Mek plantations in Jiwaka, plus a host of other smaller ones in Eastern Highlands.

They need reviving, replanting and management.

Another major revenue earner, the coconut industry, has declined to such a level it is now considered a “sunset industry.”

These are vital industries that must not be ignored so that we are not overly dependent on non-renewable resources.

The predominantly rural-based population of the country expects a break from the lack of genuine commitment to the agriculture sector.

The electorate must now ask those seeking public office and their political parties what they intend to do to end this cycle.

Like this: Like Loading...