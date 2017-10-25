Agriculture officer sees need for climate-research data

Climate research-data has never been effectively used by Morobe agriculture extension officers, says provincial agriculture acting programme adviser Ken Elonaga.

He said this after the training of nine district agriculture extension officers on how to use global positioning systems (GPS) apparatus to extract geographical information systems (GIS).

University of Technology head of surveying and lands studies Prof Dilip Pal presented certificates to the officers.

Elonaga said Kabwum, Bulolo and Wantoat were identified to pilot the training and chart a way forward in the 33 local level government areas of Morobe.

Officers were trained on GPS and GIS apparatus, how to identify locations, coffee and cocoa project profiling, understanding climate, rainfall, and what cash crop best suits a particular climate.

“GPS and GIS technologies have changed the face of the world,” Pal said.

“This is in detecting and calculating anything on and beneath the surface of the earth, and space.

“Take full advantage of information leaned and in using the equipment.

“Ensure that whatever data collected in profiling and analysing is aptly utilised to educate rural farmers.”

Elonaga said there was lack of data on cash crop and fresh food production.

He said extenasion officers needed this data before educating farmers on soil and rainfall, cultivating cocoa and coffee, nurturing, harvesting, processing and sustenance of quality.

