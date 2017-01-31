Agriculture projects on Sepik Plains need scrutiny

I would like the incoming MPs in East Sepik and Bogia Open to check the status of the proposed large-scale agriculture project on the Sepik Plains.

Who will benefit more from the project?

Is it true certain individuals and pride-filled so-called leaders in ESP who are not landowners will benefit more.

Why aren’t the landowners owning 80 per cent of the project?

What sort of fertilisers will be used?

Chemical fertilisers will simply run off the Sepik Plains into the creeks and end up in the mighty Sepik River and its tributaries and destroy flora, fauna, prawns, fish, turtles, crocodiles, birds, general wildlife, domestic and husbandry animals, the environment, surrounding sea and our people.

Because of sea currents, these chemical fertilisers will spread far and wide in the Bismarck Archipelago,

On behalf of our people in Bogia and Angoram, I say we ban chemical fertilisers!

The track record of such agriculture projects in other provinces indicate that rivers, creeks, land and the ecosystems are polluted and contaminated with chemical fertilisers and has resulted in harming and killing newborn children, women, teenagers and adults alike in the respected communities they are operating in.

We need to legislate in Parliament that no chemical fertilisers be used in PNG.

Green Technology Advocate , Via email

