‘Agriculture sustains life’

LIFE is sustained through agriculture and the Government must protect vital resources like forestry and fisheries to sustain the future generations, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll says.

Speaking to cocoa farmers in Morobe on Saturday, Tomscoll said agriculture could bring change to communities if landowners change their perception and appreciate their land as an asset for the future.

“Agriculture is life, non-renewable resources like oil and gas do not guarantee you life but life is sustained through food produced on the land,” he said.

He challenged farmers to spend more time on their land to produce quality cocoa to meet the competitive world market demand and to manage resources and learn to build trust and invest in productive activities that would benefit them and their future.

“If we do not grow food today and sow in our land, what will the future generation benefit from?” he asked.

“Everybody in life lives, eats and will die and the land is what produces this for us so we must care for the seeds we sow so that we can enjoy the benefits of it.

“Agriculture does not only sustain life but is also a form of income that benefits the community economically and contributes to improving living standards if managed well.”

He told the farmers that producing quality required proper management and also meant making sacrifices.

Like this: Like Loading...