Agriculture trainees to be certified after training

THE 12 men and women from Enga, who went to Israel for training in agriculture, will be certified after three months.

Gallit Tamir from Innovative Agro Industry Limited said this when presenting the participants their passports at a farewell ceremony in Port Moresby.

The training programme was an initiative of the Enga government in partnership with the Innovative Agro Industry.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said they would gain agricultural skills and knowledge to help local villages.

Sir Peter said sending them for training was a component of a K23 million agriculture project at Sirunki, which include a training center to provide services and inputs to local farmers and primarily procure fresh vegetables from local out-growers and market the produce.

There will also be a 15ha commercial agro-industrial center which will grow, process and market its own produce.

Sir Peter said the the partners of the project have commenced the construction of the Enga agro-industrial center.

The project will grow potatoes, onions, carrots, strawberries and other vegetables.

The cproject will comprise a storage, packing and distribution center.

“Approximately K5 million will be invested directly in smallholder farmers in the area though provision of inputs, family drip irrigation systems, a long-term training programme, both onshore and offshore.

Related