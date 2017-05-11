Agriculture way forward for PNG, says Naru

AGRICULTURE is the way forward for the people of Papua New Guinea, according to Morobe Governor Kelly Naru.

He told people during the National Agriculture Research Institute agriculture show on May 4 at Bubia outside Lae about projects involving coffee, cocoa, taro and rice that Morobe provincial government had engaged in with corporate partners.

“I want to share with you this information because it is very important especially to farmers. Since 2012, we had serious approach to agriculture for the first time in the province,” Naru said.’

“Serious approach in the sense of enhancing not only our farmers but in terms of productivity by adding value to what they are producing. And partnering with our corporate partners in agriculture and generating income for our farmers.” He said with the support of corporate partners, the provincial government was turning economic prosperity around for the farmers and communities.

