Agro sector key to growth

By SERAH LAGDOM

THE agriculture sector has not received major investment in the last 10 years, a consultant says.

Strategic Management Consultant of Evilo Ltd, Prof Misty Baloiloi, said PNG was now seeing the effect of the lack of investment in the agriculture sector over the years.

“The potential of agriculture is yet to be realised. More deliberate investment by the State and stimulation of private capital investment is need,” he said.

Speaking during the Institute of Engineers PNG conference in Port Moresby last week, he said agriculture was a key asset in the growth of the economy as the extractive industry had not been transformed into broad base growth in restoration of the economy.

He said agriculture was a key component under the strategic growth for the economy and was expected to play a larger role in the development of the country through proper policy and laws that enhanced development performance to position and delivery broad base growth.

He said Papua New Guinea was heavily reliant on economic growth based on extractive industries and primary resource exportation and needed to identify its strength and develop on it rather than relying too much on the extractive industry.

“We have to identify our winning edge and develop on it and not to rely so much on the extractive industry,” he said.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprises had a vital role in growth of the economy and other strategic assets included:

Forestry and biodiversityl;

Fisheries and tuna;

Water resources;

Clean renewable energy;

Minerals and petroleum resources; and,

Cultural and eco-tourism.

He said Papua New Guinea needed to:

Builds on gains made by Vision 2050 and DSP 2030 and introduces a new responsible development paradigm.

Prescribes a new development road map that is human development centric, and strategically positions PNGs future in the changing world.

Aimed at building a new economy on the strength of unique strategic assets and managed population growth.

The theme of the conference is for engineers to be innovative to increase productivity without excessive and wastage consumption of natural resources and capital.

