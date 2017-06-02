Aini confident of winning back the seat he lost in 2012

PEOPLE’S National Congress Party candidate for Kavieng Martin Aini is confident that he will win back the seat he lost to Ben Micah in 2012.

He said that at his campaign rally yesterday at Cartaret Oval in Kavieng which was attended by hundreds of people, including PNC leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

O’Neill said he had not seen much development in Kavieng over the last five years despite the millions in district funds pumped in.

Aini said O’Neill was a “champion of Papua New Guinea” and he wanted to be part of the winning PNC team.

“He (O’Neill) will continue to run PNG for the good of the people in 2017,” he said.

“I have put my hands up and I am also ready to give you the best of my ability to improve this province and district.”

O’Neill said no money had come down to districts from past governments, which had seen a complete deterioration of services until his government was formed in 2012.

Aini said Kavieng had received K40 million over the last five years which should have been used to fix roads, schools, hospitals and other services.

“I have been to Kavieng a couple of times and it still remains the same,” O’Neill said.

“This is despite government money continuing to flow into Kavieng and New Ireland.

“You yourselves know what decision you will make. Do not think that the government has forgotten New Ireland.

“The Boluminski Highway is funded by the government, airport fencing is funded by the government.”

