Air Niugini aces IATA operational safety audit

AIR Niugini had a double celebration yesterday – its 44th anniversary and for passing the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (OSA.

A reception was held at the airline’s new restaurant opposite its 7-Mile headquarters in Port Moresby.

Air Niugini chief executive Simon Foo said the achievement provided continued assurance that Air Niugini met world-class safety and security standards when measured against IATA’s global benchmark.

“At Air Niugini, safety is always our highest priority. It is expressed in everything we do and we are pleased to be one of the few airlines audited under the IOSA programme since 2011,” he said.

“And we remain proud of maintaining our unblemished safety record yet again in 2017.

“The purpose of the IOSA is to achieve an internationally-recognised high standard in flight operations and safety”

Foo said Air Niugini was pleased to re-secure the IOSA registration and congratulated its employees on the achievement.

The IOSA programme enables airlines including Air Niugini to review their safety processes using a worldwide standard that has become the single internationally-accepted safety and security audit process for airlines.

The audit on Air Niugini was conducted by an independent audit organisation accredited from the International Air Transport Association from July 3 to 7.

