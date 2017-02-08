Air Niugini cancels flights to Honiara, Port Villa

AN Air Niugini flight to Honiara and Port Vila was cancelled yesterday morning because of adverse weather conditions in the Solomon Islands.

The airline said in a statement that rain and flooding prevented access to the Henderson International Airport in Honiara.

The airline made arrangements to cater for this temporary service disruption while maintaining that the safety of passengers and staff remained the main priority.

“Flight PX 082 to Honiara, Solomon Islands, and onto Port Vila, Vanuatu, has been cancelled due to continuous heavy rains and flooding in Honiara,” the Air Niugini statement said.

“Passengers and airport handling staff were unable to reach the airport at Henderson International Airport. PX 082 was cancelled and rescheduled to operate 24 hours later.y

