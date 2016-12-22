Air Niugini ends year on high note

By MARK HAIHUIE

AIR Niugini has ended the year on a high note with the launching of its latest subsidiary – the Business Travel Centre.

It also coincided with the presentation of K20 million to the Government as dividend.

Air Niugini board chairman Sir Frederick Reiher said the new center was to cater for its commercial customers.

It will also assist the Government policy of making Port Moresby the “center for commerce and business”.

“The establishment of a dedicated Business Travel Centre reflects the critical importance Air Niugini attaches to our corporate clients – from small business clients to professional men and women, and captains of our major corporations,” Sir Frederick said.

“The centre, which will be opened seven days a week with extended hours, will be staffed by skilled international travel consultants equipped with the very latest online booking facilities lto make it easier for customers.

“It will in effect offer a 24/7 service to customers outside the centre’s opening hours.

“In a significant advance in the one-stop shop concept for Air Niugini, the centre will offer ticketing for all airlines, hotel bookings, rail bookings, car hire bookings and all the other services the modern day corporate client demands.

“This will include self-service kiosk options for the future.”

