Air Niugini to fixes faulty system on aircraft

A TECHNICAL issue with the Automatic Pilot System resulted in Air Niugini’s flight PX 275 being disrupted in Kavieng, New Ireland on Sunday, according to the airline.

The aircraft was grounded in Kavieng while an engineer was designated to recover the aircraft.

A statement from the airline said clearance was given after all the work was done. But as the aircraft was preparing to depart, the auto pilot defect reoccurred resulting in the aircraft’s return to the gate in Kavieng.

A number of passengers from the flight were uplifted by a scheduled flight out of Kavieng yesterday morning.

They were passengers with connecting flights out of Port Moresby.

The rest of the passengers were rebooked to depart Kavieng today.

Air Niugini will be sending radio altimeter sensors to Kavieng to correct the auto pilot and ground sensing system fault.

The airline will also be conducting extensive system tests to confirm correct functionality before the aircraft returns to service.

Air Niugini says safety is always of importance in its operations.

