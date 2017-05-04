Air Niugini names newest F70 Kokoda

TOURISM, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang has welcomed the move by Air Niugini to name its newest Fokker-70 aircraft Kokoda.

Kulang said the name Kokoda not only symbolised a significant part of our war history but also that of Australia.

“Kokoda remains a flagship tourism product for PNG. And by naming its latest Fokker-70 Kokoda, the board and management of Air Niugini have given more meaning and significance to the idles and values that define the history of the battle of Kokoda,” he said.

Kulang said it was even more important that Kokoda should be accorded such recognition, especially when PNG stood united with its friends in Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kokoda.

He said his ministry through Tourism Promotion Authority had already begun promoting special events to commemorate the anniversary.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill unveiled the name Kokoda on Air Niugini’s newest F70 aircraft last week.

“Kokoda Track remains our greatest tourism attraction,” Kulang said.

“However, numbers have dropped from almost 7000 per year to about 3500 in recent years.

“And that is something we (stakeholders) are all working to improve on.

“The announcement by Air Niugini to also offer those walking the Kokoda Track a special fare of $75 (K178) per sector to visit other parts of PNG is highly commendable in terms of increasing our tourist numbers.”

He also paid tribute to the family of the late Flight Lieutenant John Francis Jackson after whom the international airport in Port Moresby is named.

