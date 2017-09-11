Air Niugini to switch passenger service system

AIR Niugini will be changing to the new passenger service system Sabre Airlines Solutions by the end of this month, according to the airline.

An Air Niugini project team has been working with stakeholders to ensure that the migration is smooth. There may be some disruptions to seat availability and bookings.

“While the migration will commence from the early hours of Sept 30, 2017, till the evening of the same day, there will be disruptions in accessing seat availability and bookings,” the airline statement said.

“Air Niugini sales staff and travel agents will be unable to redeem, change or make new bookings from 3am to 3pm on Sept 30. However, on Oct 1, Air Niugini’s new passenger service system will be live and operational.”

“While going through the change process, there may be delays encountered during check-in at all Air Niugini domestic and international airports.

“To ensure any disruption to travel is kept at minimal, Air Niugini requests its customers traveling on Oct 1 to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their scheduled departure time.”

Air Niugini chief executive Simon Foo said the airline would continue to inform its customers through regular updates and highlight any key information on the website as the transformation date drew closer.

“The transformation to the new passenger services system is a significant milestone involving many Air Niugini staff and partners network-wide. Therefore we strongly advise our customers to take note of the guidelines, advice and updates as this will help reduce any potential disruption to travel plans,” Foo said.

Like this: Like Loading...