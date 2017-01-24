Air Niugini targets Chinese market

AIR Niugini is targeting a market of more than 100 million middle-class individuals from China who travel every year, according to general manager, customers and markets Dominic Kaumu.

Kaumu told The National that the airline hoped to get a market segment through the progressive planning of flights to Shanghai next year.

“The air service agreement that the prime minister signed in July last year in Beijing allows Air Niugini to operate five flights a week between Papua New Guinea and China,” Kaumu said.

“Our management is currently doing a study in terms of when we go into China.

“We are looking at flying into Shanghai which the commercial hub of China. It’s more central.

“In the study we found out that if going into Shanghai passengers can than travel to any of the other major centres in China through high-speed train.

“So rather than going north we will be going there and distribute.

“The agreement also allows us to do code sharing with the Chinese carrier and that is part of the ongoing discussion that is taking place.

“And as we have done in the past years in terms of any new routes we do test flights and we don’t go straight into regular operations and we intern to do that with China this year.

“We were planning to do flights to coincide with the Chinese New Year but were late in getting approval from CAC, which is the air transport regulatory authority in China.”

Like this: Like Loading...