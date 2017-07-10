Air Niugini to use same type of aircraft: Foo

AIR Niugini is now an all-jet aircraft operator after the last of its six Q400 turboprop aircraft left the country last week.

Chief executive Simon Foo (pictured) said the airline was streamlining its fleet to reduce the different aircraft types they had and ensure commonality in its operations.

“When you have a common fleet of aircraft, you have common spare parts and common crew including pilots and cabin crew,” Foo said.

“This results in reduced costs and increased efficiency in operations.”

Foo said Air Niugini was developing an aircraft fleet to suit current and future demand for faster and more efficient services.

The Fokker-70 aircraft has significant advantage over the propeller-driven aircraft which meets the airline’s domestic and regional transport needs.

“A F70 is a longer-range aircraft than the Q400 and ATR which is of significant benefit as Air Niugini continues to expand its services across the country and the region,” he said.

“The aircraft flies faster and higher than the turboprops, shortening journey times and avoiding adverse weather which is so prevalent in PNG.”

Air Niugini has received seven of the nine Fokker-70 aircraft purchased, with five already in service and two being prepared for service.

The Air Niugini fleet comprises two Boeing-767, three Boeing-737, seven Fokker-100 and five Fokker-70.

Four more Fokker-70 aircraft will be delivered.

Like this: Like Loading...