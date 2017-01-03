Air of optimism in light of polls

ANY new beginning brings its share of optimism and expectations of bigger and better things. And 2017 is no different for Papua New Guineans.

From the family homes to business houses and the corridors of power, the New Year has arrived with similar optimism and expectations for greater achievements, success and prosperity.

At the political and government level, 2017 should be another year of implementation of policies, programmes and projects.

The past 12 months saw the continuation of major infrastructure development and redevelopment of roads and bridges in Port Moresby, Lae and other centres.

The O’Neill Government is expected to continue its focus on the districts and local level governments to make a greater impact during the remaining six months of its term prior to the general elections.

Again, if all planning is funded and all District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) funds distributed without prejudice and political considerations, the political leadership can rest assured that its ambitious district plans will bear more fruit for the majority of people living in the rural areas.

Although there have been steady progress made last year, there is a greater need for more infrastructure development and social services in the districts and local level government areas this year.

The Government’s Tuition Fee Free (TFF) education policy was again welcomed with by parents and guardians last year, especially the poor and struggling parents.

However, a few hurdles remain for the education authorities and government schools in view of an expected increase in new enrolments this year.

It is envisaged that as free education rolls into its fifth year, some of those niggling problems and issues will be ironed out in preparation for a smooth start to the new school year.

The Government’s free public healthcare policy was implemented 2015 but access to these services by ordinary citizens, especially in the rural areas, remains a major problem given the limited capacity of our public health institutions.

The impact of the 2015 El Nino weather continued to be profoundly felt in many parts of the country in the first quarter of last year, especially in the Highlands where droughts were prevalent.

Ok Tedi mine, which was temporarily shut down in August 2015 due to the long dry spell, resumed operations in March last year much to the relief of the Government, its major shareholder.

The giant mine depends on the Fly River to ship copper concentrate to the coast for exporting.

Despite this major setback and the acute shortage of foreign exchange, the country continued to earn revenue from other mining and petroleum resources, including liquefied natural gas from the PNG LNG venture that achieved its second full year of exports to the Asian market.

By year’s end, Ok Tedi had made 12 export shipments since restarting operations in March.

This brought in more than US$200 million (K623.5m) into the forex market.

The Government ended the year satisfied that it had achieved its key performance indicators through the continued implementation of key policies and programmes despite financial challenges that resulted in a reduced budget for 2017.

While the Government can pat itself on the back for it achievements, 2016 will unfortunately be remembered as the year that university campus protests and violence spiraled out of control.

There are many citizens, including parents, who blame the Government for allowing the boycott of classes at three state universities to prolong and worsen, resulting in the death of a student, injuries to others and destruction of properties.

But despite the challenges and problems faced over the past 12 months, the way ahead remains positive as the country faces another general election.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who survived a vote-of-no-confidence last July, remains optimistic that 2017 will again be a year of growth and development.

“There is no doubt that we have so much work ahead to continue to share the benefits of development, but we are moving in the right direction,” he said in a brief statement yesterday.

Generally, nations and citizens shape their own destiny.

Papua New Guineans should know where we are heading and what challenges lie ahead.

Barring any major hiccups, PNG should make good strides over the next 12 months.

And the air of optimism is a good tonic for the start of a brand new year.

