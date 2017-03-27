Air service to benefit Esa’ala

PNG Air has identified Esa’ala in Milne Bay as one of possible ports in the country to benefit from its services, according to chief executive officer Muralee Siva.

On Thursday, PNG Air landed its Dash 8 in Esa’ala, making it the first commercial flight after 22 years.

Civil Aviation Minister and Esa’ala MP Davis Steven said the district was keen on developing mainstream business.

At present, the only method of transporting people, trade goods and food to the island is by boat.

With the rough weather prevalent at many times during the year, this places people in real danger and the number of lives lost in the region due to boating accidents is a source of concern to Milne Bay government officials.

The opening up of air services would reduce the reliance on sea transport and consequently provide a safer alternative for people on the island.

Steven said: “I am prepared to write an exclusive agreement for only this operator to come here, because then it gives them an incentive and together we can develop mainstream businesses like tourim in the electorate.”

“We are working for sustainable opportunities for the people here.

“Our vision is not to have an empty plane landing here and empty plane taking off.

“We want to be the only airstrip in the country that will see planes come in full and go out full.

In a statement, Siva said: “As part of our (PNG Air) ongoing route development, we have identified a number of possible ports which would benefit from air services.

“Esa’ala is one such port and we were very pleased.”

