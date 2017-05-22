Air services to Kokoda, Koiari ‘scaled down’

AIR transport services into the remote hinterlands of Koiari and Kokoda in Central were scaled down after the Government failed to release funding to Kokoda Track landowners.

Chairman of Central Side Kokoda Track Secretariat (CSKTS) Philip Batia, deputy president of Koiari LLG Josh John, Koiari LLG manager Alfred Kennedy and chief executive officer of CSKTS Mathias Jack met with the chief operation officer of Airborne Logistics Doug Allgood last week and discussed the way forward and how best the air services could be continued to serve the Kokoda Track communities and the Koiari hinterlands.

Batia said Airborne Logistics and the secretariat had a memorandum of understanding for the aviation company to provide services to the remote communities of Mount Koiari, Mount Brown, Efogi and the Kokoda Track communities.

“These track communities have no road access and the MOU we had with Airborne was based on the understanding that the Government through the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa), who manages the Kokoda Track, would release the funding under community livelihood developments to CSKTS to implement these very important programmes,” Batia said.

“But to date we have never received any funding and this has affected development programmes and Airborne Logistics has already scaled down flights into those remote hinterland communities.”

He said the landowners requested K5 million last year for the programme but only K500,000 was released to them by Cepa.

“According to our budgets, we need K300,000 annually for airfare subsidies alone.

“On top of that we have our education subsidy programmes and ward development programmes so the K500,000 released last year is not sufficient.

“We only pay K86,000 to subsidise passenger airfares and this money was used up already since December 2016.

“From January to May we have huge debts and as a business they cannot continue to operate and have scaled down flights into these remote communities,” he said.

“Therefore, we called on the Government through Cepa to release the K2.5 million.”

