Airborne Logistics extends services to Kerema

By Memo Hauke

THE Airborne Logistics PNG helicopter service has extended its services to Kerema in Gulf, according to chief operating officer Doug Allgood.

Allgood said the company wanted to expand its service to more remote communities.

It already has been providing transport for people and goods to Goilala and Koari in Central province in the past three years.

“We have started services to Kerema district this year,” he said.

“(But) instead of bringing in local fresh produce to sell, we will be bringing in coffee.”

Kerema MP Richard Mendani has allocated K500,000 to the public-private partnership scheme to buy the coffee beans.

“We will be expanding into produce down the track and work with store traders in the area to provide and transport dry goods into the villages,” Allgood said.

The company operates an average of 10 flights per week to Kerema. The main villages include Kamina, Kanabea, Kaintiba, Komako, Buu and Hauwabaga.

There are nine other smaller villages nearby.

Airborne Logistics PNG has been operating since 2009 and has been providing safe, innovative and cost-effective aviation solutions.

Their services include passenger and cargo charter, external load operations (Sling), aerial survey, exploration support and logistics, and medical evacuation.

Like this: Like Loading...