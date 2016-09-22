Airline announces web-based domestic check-in

PNG Air has announced the introduction of web based check-in for its domestic passengers.

PNG Air’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Abbot said the Web check-in allowed passengers to go online to check in for their PNG Air flight and select the seat they wanted.

“For those travelling with just carry-on luggage this means no need to stand in line waiting to be checked in. If travelling with checked baggage we have bag drop areas identified to help speed up that process as well. Either way, it’s a far more convenient start to your journey,” Abbott said.

He said the actual process for checking in online was very simple.

“Just log onto www.pngair.com.pg go to ‘Manage My Booking’ and follow the prompts from there,” he said

“With more and more travellers using the web to help make their travel choices we see this as a natural extension to the booking process and as a way of making life easier for PNG Air passengers,” he said

He said the Web check-in was available from 48 hours before flight departure, up to three hours before the departure time.

PNG Air operates ATR 72-600 and Dash 8 aircraft to 23 ports throughout PNG, with 470 flights each week carrying over 400,000 passengers each year.

