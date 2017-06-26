Airline enhances local staff’s leadership capacity

POTENTIAL future leaders from various sections of Air Niugini Limited, who are part of the firm’s current emerging leaders programme, had the opportunity to attend a session on leadership training and skills in Port Moresby recently.

Facilitated by Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA) general secretary George Faktaufon, the session was aimed at providing leaders with information and insight about the opportunities that ASPA offered in terms of training and developing leaders to effectively lead their staff.

The Air Niugini emerging leaders were selected 18 months ago, and since then have been attending various workshops and on-the-job training both in-country and overseas. There are a total of 25 managers in the programme.

The airline’s chief executive Simon Foo, in his address at the closing of the session, said the airline invested heavily in human resource development and this programme was one of the many investments.

“Such leadership skills training is invaluable and essential to ensure you as emerging leaders are on track when negotiating, influencing or making a decision for Air Niugini,” Foo said. “I challenge you to aim for the chief executive officer post as your ultimate goal.

A number of the participants under the programme have already been appointed to senior roles in Air Niugini, including localising several positions previously held by expatriates, based on merits and are performing very well.

