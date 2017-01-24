Airline makes safety, security a priority

By MARK HAIHUIE

SAFETY and security is paramount in Air Niugini operations with the airline compliant with industry requirements on the international level, an official says.

Air Niugini executive manager flight operations Captain Samiu Taufa told The National that it had been a company priority complied with before recent incidents.

“In terms of safety and security and meeting standards, we get audited by CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority). And that’s on an ongoing regular basis where we meet what they require of us,” he said.

“And when we operate overseas, we have what they call a Foreign Air Operator Certificate as well in the countries that we operate into. And they of course have their standards that we comply with.

“With the recent incidents, you would have seen NAC look after airport security and so does Air Niugini. We also have our security as a backup and this is compliant with Papua New Guinea and overseas standards.

“In terms of security and safety we haven’t dropped the ball in those areas as we are still trained to that level as well as our crew.

“The Singapore incident involving Air Niugini caused concern and issues to be raised on equipment that wasn’t there and how things were handled.

“But for us from the security perspective, there are some things that we can’t highlight to the general public.

“But for that situation as well as all our flights, all equipment and security measures are followed thoroughly as we are prioritising safety and securiy of our customers a number one.

“The crew are trained to handle situations from their assessment levels.

“In this day and age Air Niugini is mindful of the security of flights and is something we do not take lightly.

“With safety we do annual checks as part of our license renewal and with security we do every two years.”

