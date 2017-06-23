Airline opens upgraded Paradise lounge

AIR Niugini has opened an upgraded Paradise lounge at the Nadzab airport in Lae for the convenience of its customers.

Chief executive officer Simon Foo said the Lae club lounge was an important part of Air Niugini’s Customer Care Programme.

“It’s a new look, spacious lounge with a different sitting arrangement,” Foo said.

“Apart from the usual snacks, tea, coffee and soft drinks, we now have free wi-fi and a conference room for members who wish to use it prior to departure or on arrival. We hope our members enjoy the improved facility.”

Lae Chamber of Commerce Inc. president Alan McLay welcomed the progression from a small room to the lounge.

“It is not only a place to sit in comfort with a nice snack and cuppa, while waiting for the aircraft, but is also a place to perhaps conduct a little business.

“The free WiFi is the icing on the cake, as it means that full use can be made of the waiting time.”

Air Niugini has more than 5000 executive club members with Paradise lounges in Mount Hagen, Lae, Tokua, Madang, Kieta, Wewak, Goroka, Hoskins and Port Moresby.

