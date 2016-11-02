Airline provides training for engineers, flight attendants

AIRLINE engineers and flight attendants are able to attain reputable qualifications from Air Niugini’s recognised training organisation, Aviation Australia.

Aviation Australia Cairns Aviation Skills Centre business manager Chris Pigott told The National that individuals could train with the organisation through the Air Niugini cadet programme or as self-funded students.

“We have had a long association with Air Niugini for over 10 years and we provide engineering training via their cadet programme. We also do flight attendant training for existing Air Niugini flight attendants at our Brisbane base,” Pigott said.

“Interested individuals do not necessarily have to come under the cadet programme but as self-funded students.

“They can pay for the training with Aviation Australia.

“And what Air Niugini does is to recognise our training so if they apply for a job with Air Niugini as an engineer or a flight attendant, they would have a lot better chance to get a job because they accept our training.

Aviation Australia was invited by Air Niugini to be part of its Open Day in Kokopo last Saturday.

“Aviation Australia have been asked by Air Niugini to come to Kokopo to show our engineering and flight attendant training courses to the people,” he said.

