Airline registers for BARS membership

PNG Air chief executive officer Muralee Siva has confirmed the airline’s registration at the gold level with the Basic Aviation Risk Standard (BARS).

He said in a statement BARS was developed by mining resource companies and the Flight Safety Foundation to establish a common safety audit standard for suppliers of aviation services to the resource industry.

“As PNG Air has significant operations in the resources sector for both charter and scheduled passenger services, we are delighted that our work on safety programmes and internal processes has been recognised,” Siva said.

He said that the confirmation was made at the Gold level for the next two years, following a recent renewal audit.

“Gold registration is BARS’ highest registration standard. It recognises that the airline has maintained all required safety compliance standards over the past two years since first achieving gold registration in December 2014,” Siva said.

The BARS’ registration provides airline companies with the level of safety assurance they require, measured against the very stringent standards.

“Only eight audit companies worldwide are approved to perform BARS audits,” Siva said.

BARS member companies include Newcrest Mining, Barrack Gold, Leighton, Xstrata, BHP Billiton and International SOS.

The airline was originally established and started operations in 1987 as Milne Bay Air or MBA.

It operated as a charter company in the resource development industry.

The airline obtained an RPT (scheduled passenger services) licence in September 1992 and received its airline licence in March 1997.

With its headquarters and main operating base set in Port Moresby, there are also support staff in Cairns, Australia.

