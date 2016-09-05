Airline starts flights to FSM

AIR Niugini has started flights to the Federated States of Micronesia as part of its expansion plan in the region.

Air Niugini chief executive officer Simon Foo told The National that the direct flights to FSM was aligned with its expansion in the region.

“The establishment of the direct service between Papua New Guinea and FSM represents a major expansion of Air Niugini’s presence in the Pacific region, especially the role of Jackson International Airport as a major hub for the Pacific region,” Foo said.

“The extensive upgrading of Jackson international terminal by the Government has been a major factor in enabling Air Niugini to expand the airline’s regional international services.

“The arrival and departure, and transit facilities at the international terminal are now world standard and fully capable of handling a significant increase in passenger numbers.”

He said the introduction of the Fokker-70 aircraft into Air Niugini’ s fleet was part of the K700 million fleet upgrading and replacement programme vital in the establishment of direct regular services to FSM.”

