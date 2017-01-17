Airline’s recruitment ad was misleading

IT was amazing to see over 600 young men and women congregating at the gates of Grand Papua Hotel in downtown Port Moresby for the Qatar Airways open day last weekend.

They were there for walk-in interviews for cabin crew opportunities.

While the majority of them came on their own, there were a number of parents who escorted their children for this event and I was one of these parents.

Through my observation of the two-day event, what concerns me most are the following:

The criteria stated in the media advertisement was too broad and not specific. They only mentioned criteria like (minimum 21 years).

If they would have mentioned other factors as: “Work experience with other national airlines”, this would have drastically reduced the numbers that turned out that day which unnecessarily raised their hopes.

With more than 600 turning up on Saturday and dropping off their CVs, only 14 were shortlisted that afternoon for the assessment day on Sunday.

From these shortlisted 14, they only selected three — one man and two women.

From the other shortlisted candidates who missed out on the selection, it was revealed to them during their assessment day interaction that the two women were already employed as flight attendants with either of the two national airlines.

The sad part is due to the broad criteria, hopes and aspirations of these young men and women were unnecessarily raised.

Not only that, they had to use whatever little money they had or funded by their parents to pay for their appropriate business attire clothes, suits, neckties, stockings, shoes, haircuts and styles, lipsticks, passport photos and full-length photographs. Normally, the open day should start off with introduction and presentations covering the organisation for information to those present.

The assessment say should cover: English language test, reach test, group exercise/cctivities, and individual one-on-one interviews. All 14 shortlisted candidates should have covered all these four stages of the assessment day before selecting the final 3 candidates. Unfortunately, the individual one-on-one interviews were not done to determine the final 3 selected.

Overall, the whole process could have been done better with the advertisement criteria which could have allowed for online applications and from there to call in only the shortlisted candidates, and proceed from there.

Concerned Parent

Port Moresby

