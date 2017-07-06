Airport can cater for increase: Yopo

THE country’s only international airport has the capacity to cater for increased flights for foreign airlines, according to National Airports Corporation (NAC) chief executive officer Richard Yopo.

Yopo told The National that this had to be managed “more smartly”.

He pointed out improvements in several areas in the associated services at Jackson Airport in Port Moresby.

He was responding to plans by Philippines Airlines to increase flights to the country.

“NAC is more operational in terms of allowing slots space at the airport and also providing the passenger processing facilities at our terminal and the provision of security and other client-related services,” Yopo said.

“The international terminal still has enough capacity.

“We need to manage the capacity we have more smartly.

“Our story is also about building Jackson international to be the hub of the Pacific and a transit point for passengers into Asia and the Pacific.

“Apart from the Philippines Airlines, our own carrier Air Niugini is also driving this message.

“NAC’s responsibility is to facilitate the operators well and ensure that the flow of passengers and cargo is done in a safe and convenient environment.”

He said the NAC had partnered with the Tourism Promotion Authority to market local holiday destinations in the domestic and international terminals.

There will also be better policing of taxi and shuttles services at the international airport plus improvements to security and police presence at the airport, he said.

