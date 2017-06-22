Airport police beefed up for declared candidates

POLICE will prevent the snatching of declared candidates at the Jackson Airport upon their arrival from their electorates, National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says.

“In the past elections, we had seen quarrels and intimidation among different political party officers over declared candidates upon their arrival to head to their preferred parties’ camps,” he said.

“But then we have other party officers there waiting at the airport and at times grabbing and shoving them quickly into their vehicles and hurrying off in the opposite directions.

“This time, police will be at the airport and will allow only officials from the party that they are affiliated with to get them.

“Airport and 6-Mile police station commanders have been tasked to provide security and will be supported by members of other security forces deployed for election operations in NCD.”

