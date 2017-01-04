Airport robbery suspect found dead at Laloki

By LUKE KAMA

ONE of the suspects involved in the recent K1.2 million armed robbery at Port Moresby Jackson Airport was found dead at Laloki River outside Port Moresby, police say.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi said both of his hands had been chopped off and there were injuries to his body.

“This is the death of a second suspects linked to the airport robbery, Turi said.

“One suspect was found dead earlier. The death of the second suspect is highly suspicious. I am appealing to a prime suspect who is still at large to voluntarily surrender to the police quickly to avoid being killed by his own man involved in this robbery.”

He said the way they were killed was highly suspicious as a police firearm was used in the robbery.

“I appeal to relatives, friends and families of a prime suspect to advise him to quickly surrender to the police,” Turi said.

“If he is out of the city, then he must report to the police commanders in the province and bring him back to Port Moresby.

“Forget about everything because if you continue to hide, you will be killed. Therefore, think about your life and come to the police so that you can be safe.

“Come and tell us who is involved and you can be safe serving your term at Bomana jail or you will be the next one to be found dead.”

Turi said he would “get to the bottom of” of who were the policemen involved in the heist.

“Two Gerehu policemen linked to the sale of a police exhibit pistol to a manager of PNG Microfinance at Waigani that was used in the robbery were arrested and detained at Gerehu cell,” he said.

Meanwhile, a prime suspect was apprehended by police detectives on Saturday night.

