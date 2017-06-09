Airport threat lifted, flight service recommences

By Rebecca Kuku

Flights to Kagamuga international Airport in Mt Hagen resumed yesterday after candidates gave an assurance that they would not shut down the airport or disturb its operations, Western Highlands provincial police commander Martin Lakari says.

Lakari said that airlines companies resumed services to Mt Hagen yesterday after police held peace talks with the 12 candidates who threatened to shut down the airport.

The candidates led by Luke Lukcee Matthew attended the peace talks at Kagamuga and apologised to the National Airports Corporation and Air Niugini for causing them the inconvenience and said that airline companies could resume normal operations in the province.

Lakari thanked the candidates and said that police were not the ones to answer to their demands and it was for the electoral commission or the courts to decide if their demands to replace the Mt Hagen Open returning officer and assistant returning officers would be met.

“Shutting down an airport that is providing services for the people is not good,” he said.

“These government services are there to help everyone.”

He also called on the public not to believe everything they saw and read in social media.

“Police have been in the Kagamuga area since last week and there had been no unrest, or strikes, or fights in the area and the cancellation of flights on Wednesday was because of rumours spread on social media.”

