Airport to be moved

KUNDIAWA Airport will be relocated to Kup at the border of Jiwaka and Chimbu, Chimbu Governor Noah Kool says.

Kool told a big crowd at Kerowagi Secondary School during the opening of a new girls’ lodge on Wednesday that the current airport would be turned into a commercial centre.

He said documentation for the new airport at Kup, which would serve the people of Jiwaka and Chimbu, was done and it would cost K130 million to build.

He said one investor was willing to fund the construction of the new airport this year.

“My colleague governor from Jiwaka, Dr William Tongamp, and I agree to the location and are working closely on this,” he said.

Kool said that it was a good plan because it would free up land in Kundiawa town for investors.

He said business houses would boost internal revenue for the provincial government.

“Provincial government is currently earning about K3 million (in taxes) annually from the business houses operating in Kundiawa town,” he said.

He said that amount was too little.

He said that when the two hectare airport land was converted into a commercial centre, many new business houses would come in, boosting the provincial government’s earnings.

Kool said the proposed airport at Kup would create many spin-off benefits, besides employment, for the people in the two provinces.

