Airport work continuing

FORTY per cent of work has been completed at Goroka Airport in Eastern Highlands, according to the National Airports Corporation.

This was part of the ongoing work on the pavement upgrade and new building terminal at the airport.

National Airports Corporation (NAC) chief executive officer Richard Yopo said the main runway was undergoing redevelopment with the secondary runway in use requiring repair works as well.

“While the main runaway has been undergoing redevelopment as you are aware we have been using the secondary runway,” Yopo told The National.

“The secondary runway needs some repair work hence NAC has issued the necessary notices and alerts to all the operators to reschedule their flight and operations so NAC is given enough time during this wet season to carry out the maintenance work.

“The last one was done in November 2016 in preparation for the peak periods and the wet season around the country has not helped us.

“The current contractor under NAC’s supervision will carry out the repair work starting this weekend and continue throughout the week.

“Hopefully the weather will be good to us.”

The work had resulted in Link PNG afternoon flights to Goroka being rescheduled to operate only in the morning since on Friday.

Link PNG general manager Bruce Alabaster said the change in the flight time would continue for the next two weeks.

“Goroka Airport will be closed for larger aircraft flight from 1pm onwards to allow NAC to complete repairs on the active runway. We have rescheduled all our flights to operate only in the morning and for the next two weeks,” Alabaster said.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our valued customers; the situation is beyond the airline’s control. Safety is always of paramount importance in our operations.”

