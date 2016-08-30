Airstrips improve connectivity

THE use of rural airstrips in providing air services will improve connectivity in rural areas and the Rural Airstrip Agency is providing advice to provinces to formulate a road map for the way forward.

Rural Airstrip Agency chief executive officer John Bromley (pictured) highlighted this during the New Guinea Island inter-connectivity workshop in Kokopo, East New Britain last week.

He said the country has 250 to 300 airstrips fully operational.

“Rural airstrips are the key to connectivity between isolated communities and the rest of PNG.

“This workshop is about the islands region we are looking at for re-opening of airstrips,” Bromley said.

He said RAA provided advice to the workshop in looking at things and helping to formulate a road map looking forward.

“There is general expectation among government and people in rural communities to have that connectivity and particularly for those of us, who grew up having airstrips all over the country and having a regular air service into those communities.

“We have seen the benefit that is provided in improving services to communities that have lost those services after airstrips stopped functioning.”

.

