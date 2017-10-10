Aiton to miss Tri-Series at weekend

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG LNG Kumuls leave for Fiji tomorrow with 22 players to take part in the Tri-Series against Australia and Fiji on Saturday.

When all players are in camp, 19-year-old Lachlan Lam will join the squad today from Australia while veteran Kumul Paul Aiton is the only squad member who will miss the Tri-Series. He joins the camp on Oct 19.

Coach Michael Marum said there were several players with minor injuries and they would be managed in the lead-up to their Worl Cup first game against Wales on Oct 28.

“We want to try and play the 21 players in stages and probably some boys will play against Australia and some boys will play against Fiji and we will try and get 20 minutes out of everyone,” Marum said.

“We’ll talk with Fiji and Australia on what their plans are because they might agree to us only 18 or 20 players but we’ll try and push for 21.

“In order for us to select the best side for our first game in the World Cup, this is the only trial for us.

“We want to make sure we stick to our combinations and then we’ll know who is going to be the likely starters for the first game.

“Our focus is to make sure both overseas-based and the Hunters players know each other well on and off the field,”

