aking back Pangu Pati, restoring its reputation

Pangu Pati is much bigger than Sam Basil who does not listen to branch executives in the Highlands.

I am a grandson of the founder of Pangu Pati president in Chimbu late Gabbe Ubba.

My name is Kuipa Tony and am contesting the Sinasina Yongomugl Seat but was not endorsed by Pagu Pati simply because Sam Basil had an understanding with the current coalition party National Party.

My legacy and Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s legacy will not be tarnished by an individual who does not involve simple branch president’s recommendation.

Kuipa Tonny

Chimbu

