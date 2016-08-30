Akinu to face more charges

By GYNNIE KERO

Hagen Eagles trainer Stanley Akinu, pictured, charged with assault, is likely to face an additional charge of inciting violence, National Capital District police superintendent operations Chief Inspector Brian Kombe says.

He said this yesterday after Akinu chased and punched Digicel Cup referee Aaron Henry in Port Moresby on Saturday after Eagles lost 12-19 to Gurias.

Kombe told The National that Eagles captain Junior Rau was in police custody as well and would be charged pending witness’ statements.

“At 7pm after the Saturday game, the assaulted match officials came to Boroko police and reported the matter,” Kombe said.

“I then directed police to search for and look for the perpetrators.

“On Sunday, I spoke to Eagles chairman Bob Pakindi and he came in with his officials. I requested they bring in the instigator (Akinu) and two others who were identified by the touch judges.

“In the afternoon, they only brought Akinu in and we detained him at the Waigani cell.

“We’re processing him and Rau. I don’t know what charges will be laid on Rau, depending on the witness (referees, touch judges) statements,” Kombe said.

“As for Akinu, he will be charged for inciting the crowd and assault; we might lay several assault charges against him as he assaulted Gurias officials as well as the touch judges.

“In the video, you can see that his actions incited fans to run onto the field and attack players.

Meanwhile, Hagen MP and Public Enterprise and State Investments Minister William Duma expressed his shock and disappointment at Akinu’s actions.

He also extended his apologies to the Gurias club and its fans.

