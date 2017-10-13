Akunai wins unanimous support to head EHP public service

EASTERN Highlands Governor Peter Numu yesterday announced that his executive council (PEC) has unanimously recommended acting provincial administrator Samson Akunai to become the permanent head of public service.

“PEC member spoke their mind and gave reasons as to why they wanted Akunai to be provincial administrator of Eastern Highlands. It was a unanimous decision of my PEC,” Numu said.

He said it is important for stability in the administration and the resolution was done in the best interest of the province based on merit as Akunai must remain confident to perform his duties and responsibilities.

“We unanimously recommended him from a short list of five candidates to the National Executive Council, Public Service Commission and the Department of Personnel Management,” he said.

“Akunai will serve the province for four years under the PEC and all provincial public pervants will serve under him.”

