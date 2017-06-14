Albert, Boas in doubt

HARD-running PNG Hunters prop Wellington Albert could find himself sitting on the sideline for this weekend’s Q-Cup round 15 match against the Tweed Heads Seagulls after being cited for a high tackle against the Souths Logan Magpies last Sunday.

The 22-year-old has already spent time off the field for a similar indiscretion but his loss will not be coach Michael Marum’s only problem as captain and goal-kicking ace Ase Boas has until tomorrow to be cleared of a left ankle injury despite being named to start at five-eighth for Saturday’s game at the National Football Stadium.

The competition leaders face the bottom-placed Tweed Heads, who were hammered 46-8 by the Wynnum Manly Seagulls last Saturday, but may have to do it without Boas.

The 28-year-old, who spent most of training yesterday at the NFS icing his ankle and is yet to be cleared by the Hunters medical staff.

Boas, whose goal-kicking has been one of the reasons the SP-sponsored side have maintained their No.1 spot, is not the only casualty from the 12-8 win over the Magpies.

Also on rehabilitation work yesterday were centre Willie Minoga and forwards Nixon Put and Brandy Peter nursing bumps and bruises from the weekend’s skirmish.

Back Paul Wawa comes into the starting line-up and winger Adex Wera shifts to the centres to replace Minoga, who will start off the bench.

Utility Lawrence Tu’u, rookie forward Muka Peter Kulu, three-quarter Karo Kauna Jr and hooker Noel Joel have been named on an extended bench. The Seagulls arrive in Port Moresby on Friday.

The Hunters-Seagulls match kicks off at 5pm.

Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean, 2. Bland Abavu, 3. Israel Eliab, 4. Adex Wera, 5. Paul Wawa, 6. Ase Boas (c), 7. Watson Boas, 8. Wellington Albert (vc), 9. Wartovo Puara Jr, 10. Esau Siune, 11. Nixon Put, 12. David Loko, 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Lawrence Tu’u, 15. Willie Minoga, 16. Enock Maki, 17. Muka Peter Kulu, 18. Brandy Peter, 19. Karo Kauna Jr, 20. Noel Joel.

