Albert bros bringing it

By HUXLEY LOVAI

The inclusion of the Albert brothers, Wellington and Stanton, in the 2017 SP PNG Hunters squad will no doubt add much needed size to the forward pack.

The Albert brothers came through coach Michael Marum’s pre-season camp to be set for the new season with a new lease on life following their stints at the Penrith Panthers club where they played in the NSW Cup and Under-20 competitions respectively last year.

The duo, who have experienced the structure of an NRL club, are in good stead as they prepare for the 2017 Queensland Intrust Super Cup season.

The eldest of the two, Wellington who is 23 and stands at 193 cm and tips the scales at 110kg, was part of the inaugural Hunters team in 2014, before being signed by Penrith.

“It good to be back at home, and playing for the Hunters. I got some good experience from my three years at Penrith, unfortunately I didn’t get to a play an NRL game. But training with all the stars at the Panthers, I gained a lot from my time there,” Wellington said

Wellington’s stint at the Panthers was plagued by injuries to both shoulders which severely affected his performances.

“In Australia I was able to received proper treatment, now I’m fit and healthy, ready to go.

“Training with the Hunters has been tough because we had to double up, squeezing a six-week programme into three weeks,” he said.

Younger brother Stanton, who at 22, is a prop of slightly smaller stature (185cm, 108kg) than his brother but an equally damaging ball runner actually played several games for the Hunters in 2015 before shipping off to Penrith to join his brother.

His time (2015 and 2016) at Penrith was also affected by injuries. Prior to that he played the majority of games in the regular season for the Panthers U20 team.

“My time in Penrith was awesome, staying with my brother down there and learning from all the players at the Panthers,” Stanton said.

“I’m excited to be back home to play with the Hunters, and hopefully to present PNG again.

“Hopefully we will have a good run this season and make it to the finals,” Stanton said.

The Albert brothers are also eyeing a Kumul jerseys with the Rugby League World Cup in October.

Barring injuries few would bet against the Albert brothers donning the national colours once again.

