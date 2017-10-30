Albert cited for biting, facing ban

KUMUL prop Wellington Albert was cited for biting during Papua New Guinea’s 50-6 win over Wales in their opening World Cup match on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who scored a try and was a constant menace to the Welshmen, was accused by Wales forward Ben Evans of apparently biting him on right hand late in the first half.

Evans pointed to his right forearm as he spoke to referee Ben Cummins who stopped play and spoke to the Dragons prop.

Cummins then placed the incident on report, with Albert likely to miss PNG’s next pool game against Ireland on Sunday (Nov 5) if the judiciary rules against him. Albert, who was initally left out of the 17 for the Pool C opener at the Oil Search National Football Stadium, only came on to the bench after veteran back-rower Rod Griffin was ruled out last Friday after getting injured at training the day before.

The Kumuls are expected to contest the charge however if Albert is found guilty he could miss the rest of the pool stage.

Coach Michael Marum would have to pick from three of his reserve forwards in Griffin, Nixon Put or Moses Meninga to replace Albert.

